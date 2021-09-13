x
Police searching for missing Pullman woman last seen Sept. 12

Rebecca Madrigalejos was last seen Sept. 12 in the area of St. Thomas More 820 NE B St. in Pullman, police said.
Credit: City of Pullman Police Department
Picture showing Rebecca Madrigalejos, a Pullman woman missing since Sep.12. 2021

PULLMAN, Wash. — Pullman Police are searching for a missing 50-year-old woman who was last seen at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Rebecca Madrigalejos was last seen in the area of St. Thomas More 820 NE B St. in Pullman, police said. She was wearing a grey hoodie, navy jeans, and black shoes with white stripes.

Madrigalejos is approximately 5'3" and weights 130 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. 

Police are asking if someone has information of her whereabouts to contact Officer Nathan Padrta 509 334-0802. 

This is a developing situation and we will provide updates when we receive them.

