SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane police are searching for a suspect they say tried to shoot an officer.

A manhunt is underway now. Police have blocked off roads from Maple to Monroe and 7th Ave to 14th Ave.

Police say an undercover officer attempted to pull over a man with a felony warrant Monday night.

According to SPD, the suspect fired several rounds at the officer and drove away. Investigators say the suspect's car hit the police officer's undercover car.

The officer was not injured.

According to police, the roads near the crime scene could be shut down for hours as investigators work to locate the suspect.

SPD is asking everyone to stay out of the area and for residents in the area to stay in their homes.

According to the Spokane Police, residents and local businesses have been notified by authorities.

City police, Spokane County deputies, Spokane Valley officers, a helicopter and a SWAT team are assisting with the manhunt.

This is a developing story and we will keep you updated as we find out details.