SPOKANE, Wash. — Moses Lake police are searching for a 16-year-old girl who has been missing for nearly one month.

A spokesperson for Big Bend Community College says Lorelei Starr is the daughter of an employee. Her story was shared on the nationally televised show "Live PD" on Saturday

Moses Lake Police Sgt. Kyle Cain said Starr has been missing since April 17. She is described as five-feet-four inches tall and 120 pounds, with green eyes and brown hair.

A family member found a note in Starr's bedroom that said she was running away and would contact her mom and best friend when she reached her destination, Cain said. But none of her loved ones have heard from her.

“It is odd that it’s been over two weeks now and we’ve had no communication from her to family and friends," Cain said.

An ex-boyfriend also told police that Starr had been talking to a person online before she disappeared, Cain added.

Starr's mother said the home alarm was triggered on the day of her daughter's disappearance and she was nowhere to be found when family members arrived at the house, according to Angeline Hartman from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.



“We know that Lorelei’s mom was not home at this time, she says that the house alarm was triggered. When they went to check it out, Lorelei was gone,” said Angeline Hartman, from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Those who see Starr are asked to call 1-800-843-5678 or their local law enforcement agency.

RELATED: 'I would have thought there would be answers about JJ and Tylee by now': Dateline airing part two special on missing Rexburg kids

RELATED: Cheney police search for missing 17-year-old girl