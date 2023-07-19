Police ramp up their presence on Idaho roadways after 15 deaths in 10 days

Forty-five people have died on Idaho roads during the period dubbed "100 Deadliest Days of Summer" - and we're only at the mid-point.

IDAHO, USA — July 19 marks 199 days into the year of 2023; and thus far, 121 people have died on Idaho roads, according to preliminary data. Forty-five of those deaths occurred during the "100 Deadliest Days" of the year.

Of those 45 roadway fatalities, 15 of them happened in a brief 10-day period, between July 9 and July 19, according to Idaho State Police (ISP).

The period is dubbed the "100 Deadliest Days" by Idaho's Office of Highway Safety (OHS) because of the annual pattern of increased fatality crashes that occur between Memorial Day weekend and Labor Day.

The increase in fatalities on Idaho roads prompted Idaho State Police to ramp up enforcement efforts and increase their presence through July 30.

"With more drivers out and about during the summer the danger goes up for everyone on the roads," said Highway Safety Manager Josephine Middleton.

Idaho State Police said that last year, 39 percent of all fatal crashes involved some form of aggressive driving behavior.

In an effort to disrupt the trend, the Idaho Office of Highway Safety, Idaho State Police and over 50 law enforcement partners across the state are enhancing efforts to educate drivers and minimize aggressive driving.

ISP said that drivers can expect to see more officers on the road through the end of the month. Police will be increasing enforcement for things such as speeding and tailgating.

"We all want to make it home and most Idahoans make safe choices that protect themselves and others," Middleton explained. "It's important that we recognize and stop the behaviors that put people at risk."

Examples of aggressive driving: Speeding, tailgating, cutting in front of another driver and then slowing down, weaving in and out of traffic, changing lanes without signaling, blocking cars that are attempting to change lanes and screaming, honking or flashing lights at fellow drivers.

