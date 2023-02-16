House committee passes modified police pursuit law

Teresa Taylor, executive director of the Washington Council of Police and Sheriffs, said she was "disappointed" with the substitute bill.

OLYMPIA, Wash — A state House committee passed two bills Thursday morning related to Washington state's police pursuit laws.

The House Community Safety, Justice, and Re-Entry Committee passed HB 1363, which would give police who have reasonable suspicion the authority to pursue someone accused of a violent crime, a sexual crime, vehicular assault, escape, DUI, and domestic violence calls.

This would change the existing law, passed in 2021, that only allows for the pursuit of DUI suspects with reasonable suspicion and only allows for pursuits with probable cause for violent, sexual, and escape charges.

This was a substitute bill to the original HB 1363, which would have allowed pursuits for any crimes, as long as an officer had reasonable suspicion a crime had been committed.

Teresa Taylor, executive director of the Washington Council of Police and Sheriffs, said she was "disappointed" with the substitute bill, which she said was a watered-down version of the original.

Her organization, along with others representing law enforcement, cities, retailers, and crime victims had been calling for a full rollback of the pursuit law.

State Sen. John Braun, R-Lewis County, called the bill a "much-reduced effort" of what the state needs to do with police pursuits, but he said he was pleased the bill passed, keeping the issue up for debate as the session continues.

Had the bill failed to pass out of committee by Friday, it would have been dead for this legislative session.

However, if HB 1363 passes, the changes will expire in July, thanks to the other bill that was passed Thursday.