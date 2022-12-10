Police: Officers recovered body of man who fell into the Spokane River near Spokane Police Academy

According to officials, an adult male was walking on the river bank when he trespassed onto the training facility and fell into the river.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Officers rescued the body of a man who fell into the South side of the Spokane River on Saturday near the Spokane Police Academy.

According to Spokane Police Department officials, an adult male was walking on the river bank when he trespassed onto the training facility, located at 2300 North Waterworks.

Officials said officers told him to leave, but he ignored the officers and fell into the water. Officials said rescue efforts were made by throwing out a rope to the victim, but no officers jumped into the water due to standard police protocol.

Officials said the male went under the water and efforts to try to recover the male were made by using boats and drones by Spokane Police and the Water Rescue Team.

Officials said the body was in the water for approximately an hour.

No more information is available at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.

At approximately 12:41 pm on Saturday December 10, units from the Spokane Fire Department (SFD) and Spokane Valley Fire Department (SVFD) were dispatched to a Water Rescue at the Spokane Police Department (SPD) Training Center at 2302 N. Waterworks. The SPD had reported an adult male was discovered alongside the river at their Training Center (a secure facility adjacent to the upriver dam). The male proceeded to enter the river and disappear beneath the surface soon thereafter. While waiting for water rescue resources from the Fire Department to arrive, a close eye was kept on the river, but the male never resurfaced.

The SFD and SVFD responded with a water rescue task force. Operations at the dam were shut down, Fire Department kayaks were deployed, the Sheriff Dive Team was summoned and a drone from the SPD was utilized to search from above. After 1 hour of searching the river, the male was located by a Sheriff Dive Team member in approximately 15 feet of water near the point last seen.

In consultation with medical control, any life support measures were ceased.

There were no reported injuries to any first responders as a result of the incident.

