Spokane Police are investigating a dead body found by the Spokane River on Sunday night.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police are investigating a dead body found by the Spokane River on Sunday night.

The body was found in the area of West Riverside and South A Street.

Police say the body was found under suspicious circumstances and suspect foul play may be involved.

Officials also say there appears to be no danger to the community at this time.