Police investigating after body found on sidewalk in downtown Spokane

Officers with the Spokane Police Department (SPD) and Spokane Major Crimes Unit (MCU) detectives responded to the area of Browne Avenue and Pacific Street at about 5 p.m. on Thursday for reports of a man's body on the sidewalk.

Authorities do not know the person's cause of death at this time.

Traffic delays at Browne Street were on place on Thursday night during the investigation, but the roads were reopened right after.

Anyone with information about this incident who has not already spoken to law enforcement is asked to call Crime Check at (509) 456-2233, reference incident No. 2021-20177219.