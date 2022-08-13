Police asking for help finding missing vulnerable teen

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Police Department is asking for the public's help finding a missing vulnerable teen girl.
15-year-old Aliah Roberson has been missing since last night. She was last seen around 9:15 p.m. near 1100 S Madison St. She was wearing a puple tye-dye Nirvana shirt with black volleyball shorts. She is also possibly wearing red and white Adidas shoes.
She is described as being 5'3" and weighing about 110 lbs.
If you have seen Aliah please call Crime Check at (509) 456-2233 and reference case number 2022-20141138.