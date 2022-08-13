Police asking for help finding missing vulnerable teen

Aliah Roberson has been missing since last night. She was last seen around 9:15 p.m.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Police Department is asking for the public's help finding a missing vulnerable teen girl.

15-year-old Aliah Roberson has been missing since last night. She was last seen around 9:15 p.m. near 1100 S Madison St. She was wearing a puple tye-dye Nirvana shirt with black volleyball shorts. She is also possibly wearing red and white Adidas shoes.

She is described as being 5'3" and weighing about 110 lbs.