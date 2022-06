Washington Street is closed from Orondo to King in Wenatchee.

WENATCHEE, Wash. — Offices at the Chelan County Courthouse in Wenatchee are closed due to an ongoing bomb threat investigation.

All offices at the courthouse are currently closed due to the threat.

Police are asking locals to avoid the area.