Point-in-Time Count set to count homeless in Spokane County

The city of Spokane is planning their annual Point-in-Time Count that works to paint an accurate picture of Spokane's Homeless Population.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The homeless encampment near Interstate 90 in Spokane continues to shrink. That's according to the latest numbers from the Washington State Department of Transportation.

But the problem doesn't end here.

Every year, over the span of six days, volunteers hit the streets to count Spokane County's entire homeless population.

The Point-in-Time Count first began in 2009 as a way to generate homeless services funds. Now, it helps the city learn more about who's homeless, why they're homeless, and what barriers they face.

Daniel Ramos III is one of the organizers of the event.

"The point in time count is critical to ending homelessness here in Spokane County and insuring that homelessness is rare, brief, and non-recurring," said Daniel Ramos III, who works in Community Management Information's for the city of Spokane.

Over the six day event, volunteers will count the homeless population throughout the entire county.

They'll rely on and geographical information system sowing locations with high homeless populations. A total of 1757 people were counted during last year's count.

Ramos says, "This year it's going to be different. We're post-pandemic, we're really looking to see the efforts that everyone has put in to end homelessness."

West Central Abbey will play host as this year's event headquarters. Volunteers will meet here to get sorted into groups and given assignments.

Reverend Jonathan Meyers says he's glad the city chose their building.

"We wanted to be a space where those folks can be recognized and some data collected around their life and story and help the city move forward," said Meyers.

Ramos says over 170 volunteers signed up so far to help with the count which is scheduled on January 24th to the 29th. They'll also have two four-hour shifts per day starting the 25th.

Katy Shedlock works at the church and hopes the count brings a positive outcome.

"This is my hometown and I want it to be a city where everyone is safe, where everyone has a dignity and a quality of life that makes our community great," said Shedlock.