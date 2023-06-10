Sandpoint residents unhappy about planned pickleball courts, removal of trees

Residents in Sandpoint oppose a planned pickleball facility, advocating for transparency and alternative options amidst concerns about tree removal.

SANDPOINT, Idaho — In Sandpoint, moods are turning sour over proposed pickleball courts, sparking opposition from concerned residents.

The city's plans include cutting down 20 trees to accommodate the new multi-use sports facility, particularly a prominent pickleball court.

Molly McCahon, a resident opposed to the project, has been vocal about her disapproval for a year, expressing concerns about the lack of transparency in the city's decision-making process.

McCahon emphasized her frustration, stating, “I’m tired, essentially, of talking to them. That’s why I’m here.”

She, along with other residents, believe that the city needs to reconsider the project, inviting public input and presenting multiple alternatives, locations, funding options and associated costs.

The debate intensified as McCahon chained herself to a 30-year-old willow, symbolizing her commitment to preserving the trees and opposing the project.

While city officials acknowledge the concerns regarding the loss of trees, they point out that the project was initiated after a significant donation of $7.5 million from the Russell family.

City Administrator Jennifer Stapleton highlighted that the public had ample opportunities to weigh in on the matter over an extended period.

The situation continues to escalate, with residents like McCahon insisting on a more inclusive and transparent approach, advocating for the inclusion of public opinions in the decision-making process.

As the community debates the future of the proposed sports facility, the fate of the pickleball court and the cherished trees hangs in the balance.

Stapleton told KREM 2 News for every tree cut down to make room for the new pickleball courts, the city will plant three more trees.

