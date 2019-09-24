SPOKANE, Wash. — People on the South Hill noticed a Boeing 747 jet with presidential colors circling the area Tuesday afternoon.

Travis Edwards with Fairchild Air Force Base said he couldn’t speak specifically about the plane but said neither President Donald Trump or Vice President Mike Pence were aboard the plane.

The plane may look like Air Force One, but it only holds that callsign while the president is aboard. President Trump is not aboard the plane. The two planes that are commonly used as Air Force One have unique tail numbers and have different callsigns when not used by either the president or vice president.

He said the plane is part on the Air Force’s Exercise Mobility Guardian Training. It’s been going on since Sept. 8 and goes until Sept. 28.

The training periods are a series of preparation tactics and it shows just how much the different branches in the military work together.

According to a press release, exercise scenarios include joint forcible entry and airfield seizure, a joint mission between Air Force airdrop crews and Army Airborne units.

There’s even representation from different countries. Australia and New Zealand military members were on site helping with mass supply loads.

Over 250 people are taking part in the course and 4,000 people are expected to participate in training.

RELATED: Fairchild AFB hosts different countries for training

RELATED: Fairchild AFB launches new sexual assault reporting system, CATCH

RELATED: President Trump's emergency declaration unlikely to affect Fairchild AFB