Plane leaving Reagan National Airport diverted to Oklahoma City after passenger assaults flight attendant, U.S. Air Marshal

The assaulted flight attendant and U.S. Air Marshal were evaluated when the plane landed and are expected to be OK.

WASHINGTON — A plane that left Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport heading to LAX was diverted to Oklahoma City due to an unruly passenger aboard the flight, according to our CBS partners in Los Angeles.

Delta Flight 342 left Reagan National Airport around 5:20 p.m. when three hours into the trip, 35-year-old Ariel Pennington, became combative with the flight attendant. Reports said the man assaulted the flight attendant.

Our partners say during the incident, a U.S. Air Marshal on the plane jumped in the altercation to subdue the passenger and was also assaulted.

Eventually, the officer was able to get Pennington on the ground and he was arrested and taken into custody in Oklahoma City.

The pilot diverted the flight to Oklahoma City, where police arrested Pennington and took him to jail. He was booked into the Oklahoma County Detention Center on complaints of disorderly conduct and public drunkenness, police said.

The assaulted flight attendant and U.S. Air Marshal were evaluated when the plane landed and are expected to be OK, officials told our CBS partners.

The plane was able to successfully land in Los Angeles Friday morning.

It remains unclear what led up to the altercation. The identity of the suspect has not been released at this time.

The FBI is investigating the incident.

Delta Air Lines released the following statement in regards to the incident:

"Delta applauds the quick action and professionalism of the crew and Federal Air Marshals on Delta flight 342 from Washington, D.C. to Los Angeles, which diverted to Oklahoma City after a customer became unruly and was removed from the flight by local law enforcement. We apologize to our customers for the inconvenience."

Last month, Attorney General Merrick Garland directed U.S. attorneys across the country to prioritize prosecutions of federal crimes that occur on commercial flights amid a historic spike in cases involving unruly passengers.

Federal law prohibits interfering with a flight crew, including assaulting, intimidating or threatening crew members.