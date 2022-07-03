Pilot killed in Adams County plane crash

Adams County Sheriff says that the plane crashed into a field just north of the 300 BLK W Lind-Warden Rd.

ADAMS COUNTY, Wash. — One man was killed in a plane crash in Adams County Saturday night, according to Adams County Sheriff department.

In a Facebook post, the Sheriff's office said that they received reports of the plane going down around 5:40 Saturday. The plane crashed into a field just north of the 300 BLK W Lind-Warden Rd, west of Lind.

Emergency responders arrived on scene of the crash and pronounced the pilot, 38-year-old Gavin Morse, dead. A local funeral home removed his body from the crash site and his family has been notified.

Morse leaves behind a wife and two young daughters. A fundraiser has been set up by his family to help with funeral costs.

According to the Adams County Sheriff Department, they are conducting an investigation into the cause of the crash with the Federal Aviation Administration.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

