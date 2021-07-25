Pilot dies in small plane crash at Lewiston airport

The crash happened shortly after noon Saturday. When fire crews arrived on scene the airplane was on fire.

LEWISTON, Idaho — Authorities say one person died when a single-engine airplane crashed and started on fire at an airport in western Idaho.

The Lewiston Tribune reports Lewiston Fire Department Chief Travis Myklebust says the department responded at 12:11 p.m. Saturday to a plane crash at the Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport. Crews found the airplane on fire.

Myklebust says the fire was brought under control within a few minutes. First responders confirmed one person was aboard the airplane, and did not survive.