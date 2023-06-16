2023 Pillar Awards kick off Spokane's Juneteenth celebrations

Friday night, the Inland Northwest Juneteenth Coalition recognized African-American community trailblazers and leaders at the 10th annual Pillar Awards.

SPOKANE, Mo. — Most community service leaders would say they don’t do the work they do to be recognized, so the Pillar Awards creates a space for Spokane’s pillars to be celebrated.

"We want to acknowledge them and let them know we see them and we appreciate what they’re doing in the Black community so that’s what’s so great about the Pillar Awards,” Inland Northwest Juneteenth Coalition board member Sylvia Brown said.

This is only Juneteenth’s third year of being celebrated as a federal holiday.

But 2023 is the 10th year for the Pillar Awards.

INW Juneteenth Coalition co-chair Michael Bethely said it’s gratifying to see Juneteenth recognitions grow by the year.

“It’s awesome to see the people rallying around once they find out and understand what Juneteenth is and what it stands for," Bethely shared. "It's a big deal because history. If you don't know your history, you're doomed to repeat it. Though we're still making progress, things aren't perfect, but we're still making progress, recognizing this as a holiday and what's lead up to now is a great opportunity."

He said the Pillar Awards are more about the community than the awards.

“To come together and celebrate and build community together is the biggest thing, the most beautiful thing and I hope we continue to do it over the years to come,” Bethely said with a smile.

Award recipients included Kiantha Duncan, The Learning Project, Fresh Soul and New Hope Baptist Church.

The event served as the kick-off to a weekend full of Spokane Juneteenth celebrations leading up to the holiday Monday.

