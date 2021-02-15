Pig out in the Park returns for 2021, likely with COVID precautions in place

Organizers are working with city, county and state authorities to get the necessary approvals and guidance to make sure the event takes place safely.

SPOKANE, Wash — Pig out in the Park organizers announced Monday that the event will return in 2021 with COVID-19 safety measures in place.

In a press release, organizers said the six-day food and music festival will take place Sept. 1-6. They are working with city, county and state authorities to get the necessary approvals and guidance to make sure the event takes place safely.

“Overcoming the challenges associated with COVID-19 is a fluid, ever-evolving situation,” organizers said. “We expect our event will require modifications to effectively deliver a zero-transmission environment that assures the safety of all involved.”

Modifications will likely include some level of monitoring, social-distancing and sanitation, including the use of face masks, organizers said.

They said they will be assessing the situation daily as more people get vaccinated but they “fully intend” to produce the 41st annual Pig out in the Park.

Pig out in the Park was canceled in August 2020 due to the pandemic and event restrictions put forth by the state. This was the first time the event was canceled in its 40 years, though it was postponed by a week 20 years ago due to severe weather.

Pig Out in the Park served more than 195,000 servings of food and drinks at its 2019 event, organizers said.