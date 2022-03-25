'He was heroic’: Community honors fallen Pierce County Deputy Dom Calata

Deputy Dom Calata's body was led in procession from the Washington State Fairgrounds to Tacoma’s Church of All Nations ahead of the celebration of life service.

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — Fallen Pierce County Deputy Dominque “Dom” Calata was remembered by family, friends and the community in a celebration of life service Friday.

The body of Calata was led in procession from the Washington State Fairgrounds to Tacoma’s Church of All Nations. The procession was lined with people who showed their support for Calata's family and the Pierce County Sheriff's Department.

Celebration of Life

Pierce County Sheriff’s Department Sergeant Rich Scaniffe, who was injured in the shooting that killed Calata, began the celebration of life by adding a ninth streamer to the department’s flag, which honors the department’s fallen.

Scaniffe said he can “clearly” remember the moments before shooting.

“When this gun battle started, I knew I had been gravely injured,” Scaniffe said. “Dom rushed to my side to fight shoulder to shoulder. He was heroic. He was determined and he was brave.”

Scaniffe said he was heartbroken and called Calata’s positive energy “infectious.”

“I would give anything to have Dom here today,” Scaniffe said. “I wish more than anything that Dom was still here laughing and inspiring us to be better."

Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer said Calata was a person everyone in the department looked up to.

“You'll continue to be an inspiration to all of us,” said Troyer. “You'll always be a role model for us and our deputies for years to come.”

Law enforcement officers came to pay their respects from multiple agencies across the country. Troyer thanked them for their support and condolences.

“I've seen agencies from Nevada, Texas, Chicago, New York, Oregon, and Canada, just to name a few. I know there's more of you out there,” Troyer said. “This means so much to us and the family at this time and will help sustain us in the future."

Troyer said the Pierce County Sheriff's Department will never leave the Calata family's side.

"Dylan has lost a father but not spirit. Dylan, you may have lost a father, but I believe you've gained many dads for the years to come," said Troyer. "Our department will be there as you grow up."

Dom’s sister, Christina Calata-Curtis, thanked those that had served with her brother for ensuring he “lived his best life.”

“His childhood dream was to be a part of something greater than himself. For every single person that has served with my brother, in any capacity, thank you for ensuring that his dreams came true,” said Christina. “He became the hero that he was created to be and he is home now. Keep my brother alive as you hold those memories of him close.”





Procession from Washington State Fairgrounds to Church of All Nations

The procession began at 11 a.m. and included more than 500 vehicles transporting family members and first responders that came to pay their respects from across the northwest.

The procession’s lead vehicle with Calata’s body was followed by Calata’s wife and four-year-old son, Calata’s immediate family, Sergeant Rich Scaniffe and friends and first responders.

Supporters lined up along the procession route to pay their respects to the Calata family. Businesses and organizations also joined to pay their respects. Some businesses along the procession route used their signs to write messages of respect. Boy Scout Troop 692 out of Camp Curran saluted as the procession passed.

“It’s a really powerful moment to be out here in front of the crowd and watching the motorcade. It really grounds you as a person. I can only thank the people that help serve our community and our country,” said one of the senior troop members.

Calata, 35, died after being shot during a SWAT operation in Spanaway on March 15.

The South Sound Gang Task Force was serving a warrant for second-degree assault on 40-year-old Jeremy Dayton. The task force had asked for help from the Pierce County Sheriff's Department's SWAT team due to Dayton's prior felony convictions, according to Wendy Haddow, a spokesperson for the Tacoma Police Department, which is assisting with the investigation.

During the operation, gunfire was exchanged between Dayton and law enforcement, Haddow said. Calata and Sergeant Rich Scaniffe were shot. Dayton was killed at the scene.

Calata served with the Pierce County Sheriff's Department for six-and-a-half years and was assigned to the patrol division of the Edgewood Police Department. He was also a U.S. Army Veteran and served in the National Guard for the past seven years.