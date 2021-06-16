Pickup truck pulled from Spokane River near Minnehaha Climbing Rocks

Spokane police said the truck was put there deliberately and they suspect it is a stolen vehicle.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane police said they found a pickup truck in the Spokane River near the Minnehaha Climbing Rocks on Wednesday. No one has been found in or around the truck.

Police suspect that the truck was stolen and put in the river on purpose. They said this was not a crash.

A dive team was actively searching the Spokane River after receiving a report of a car in the water. Spokane police said the witness who called them saw headlights in the water and watched it sink.

A tow truck removed the vehicle from the river at 8 a.m.

Both lanes of East Upriver Drive were closed between North Havana Street and North Argonne Road near the Minnehaha Climbing Rocks and Upriver Dam. The road has since reopened.

Multiple agencies were called to the scene just after 3 a.m. on Wednesday. Crews working the scene included Spokane Police, Spokane Valley Police, the Spokane Sheriff's Department and the Spokane Fire Department.