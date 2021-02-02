Phase 2 of reopening Washington splits restaurants along Snoqualmie Pass

The Summit at Snoqualmie straddles two counties, meaning they could reopen indoor dining to 25% capacity, but nearby restaurants cannot.

SNOQUALMIE PASS, Wash. — It was a quiet, rainy Monday on the Summit at Snoqualmie, as seven Washington counties entered Phase 2 of reopening. The Summit is in a unique position as it straddles two counties in separate regions: King and Kittitas. King advanced to Phase 2, while Kittitas remains in Phase 1.

Phase 2 restaurants can reopen for indoor dining at 25% capacity, while Phase 1 restaurants must rely on outdoor dining and take-out.

The Summit, which adapted to outdoor dining this ski season, now qualifies for Phase 2. The Summit’s general manager said the new outdoor dining model is going well enough that they aren't jumping back into indoor dining yet, though they are considering it.

The Commonwealth is among a handful of restaurants on I-90 just north of the Summit, meaning it remains in Phase 1 in Kittitas County.

The Commonwealth General Manager Britt Smith said, “To not be able to do what we’re here to do is just a little frustrating for us, but we just adapted. And everywhere there was a change, we just came up with ways to continue to stay in business and serve the community."

Smith acknowledged adapting to outdoor dining helped save their business, "We’re lucky to have the option that we are able to do."