Susie Stephens Trail opening this Thursday near Finch Arboretum

The Phase 1 portion of the trail will open at 1 p.m. on Sept. 28 near the intersection of W. Woodland Blvd. and D. St.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Phase 1 of the Susie Stephens Trail will be opening this Thursday at 1 p.m. near Finch Arboretum.

A well known bicycle and environmental safety advocate in Spokane, Stephens lost her life after she was hit by a bus at a crosswalk in St. Louis, Mo. in 2002. Since her death, Stephens' mother, Nancy MacKerrow, has been honoring her memory by planting hundreds of trees and trail building.

"I decided, a trail in her hometown, with her name on it would always be there so I donated the money and finally, six years later, we're finally getting started on it," MacKerrow told KREM 2.

Spokane Parks & Recreation said Phase 1 of the new trail includes an eight-foot wide path along the street tree exhibit on W. Woodland Blvd. between D. St. and W. Trinity Pl.

Eventually, that trail will be 0.7 miles, spanning from Woodland Center in Finch Arboretum to the intersection of 13th and Lindeke St, according to Parks & Recreation.

MacKerrow has donated $100,000 towards construction. Those funds were matched by Parks & Recreation to complete the Phase 1 portion of the trail. Updates on the schedule for future phases will be shared as they are known.

