3 things to know Tuesday

Pfizer expands emergency authorization to teens, three CDA schools reinstate mask mandates, two people injured in a shooting near North Spokane apartment.

FDA expands Pfizer COVID vaccine authorization to ages 12-15

The Food and Drug Administration announced Monday it is expanding emergency use authorization for Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine to children ages 12-15.

The FDA action will be followed by the advisory committee's meeting, currently set for Wednesday. A draft agenda posted online says a vote would happen early Wednesday afternoon. If the committee gives the OK, the vaccines can then be distributed. Read more

Mask mandates reinstated at 3 Coeur d'Alene schools due to clusters of COVID cases

Three Coeur d’Alene schools are reinstating mask mandates for the next two weeks for some students due to clusters of COVID-19 cases.

Coeur d’Alene Public Schools Communications Director Scott Maben said mask mandates have been reinstated at Canfield Middle School, 8th graders at Woodland Middle School and 9th and 10th graders at Lake City High School. Read more

Two people injured following a shooting near a North Spokane apartment complex, no arrests made

Two people are in the hospital after a shooting near the Serrano Apartments in North Spokane on Monday night, police said.  

One person was taken to the hospital from the scene and one additional victim showed up to the hospital with gunshot wounds. The Spokane Police Department has reason to believe, the second person is connected to the North Spokane shooting. Read more

