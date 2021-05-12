3 things to know Tuesday

Pfizer expands emergency authorization to teens, three CDA schools reinstate mask mandates, two people injured in a shooting near North Spokane apartment.

The Food and Drug Administration announced Monday it is expanding emergency use authorization for Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine to children ages 12-15.

The FDA action will be followed by the advisory committee's meeting, currently set for Wednesday. A draft agenda posted online says a vote would happen early Wednesday afternoon. If the committee gives the OK, the vaccines can then be distributed. Read more

Three Coeur d’Alene schools are reinstating mask mandates for the next two weeks for some students due to clusters of COVID-19 cases.

Coeur d’Alene Public Schools Communications Director Scott Maben said mask mandates have been reinstated at Canfield Middle School, 8th graders at Woodland Middle School and 9th and 10th graders at Lake City High School. Read more

Two people are in the hospital after a shooting near the Serrano Apartments in North Spokane on Monday night, police said.