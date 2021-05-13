3 things to know Thursday

Where teens can get the Pfizer vaccine in Spokane, How to help with the COVID outbreak in India from Spokane, and NCHS will get a new mascot

The Pfizer vaccine was approved for children 12 years and older last week.

The Pfizer vaccine clinical trials show Pfizer’s vaccine is safe and 100 percent effective for kids ages 12 to 15 years old. The vaccine will be available at Safeway, Walgreens, CVS and more locations in Spokane. Here is where to get the Pfizer vaccine in the Spokane area. Read more

India is the new world hotspot for COVID-19. Here in Spokane, there are not a lot of ways to feel connected to a country across the world, but 19 small businesses are working to bridge the gap.

On Thursday, Inland Curry will host an Indian Street Food Night Fundraiser at the Feast World Kitchen at 1321 E 3rd Ave, Spokane, Wash from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. The walk-up window and patio will be open for the night. The owner of Inland Curry, Noreen Hiskey said 80 percent of all the profits from the night will go to Khaana Chahiye, an Indian non-profit working to fight hunger. Read more

Washington state now longer allows the use of Native American names, symbols, or images as public school mascots. The Spokane Public Schools board is taking its first steps to comply with this new law in its meeting Wednesday.