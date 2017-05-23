It’s the little faces peeking through the bars that get you the minute you walk into Spokanimal. Some small, some large. There’s long hair and short haired mixed in with every shade of brown, black, gray, and white. But regardless of size, stature, and breed they all follow you with those eyes. The dog kennels at Spokanimal are rarely empty and generally noisy. It’s the nature of a crowded shelter that doesn’t turn animals away and spends its days looking for humans to make a match. They say it’s hard to find love in this world but they weren't talking about dogs. Love is in abundance at Spokanimal.

Luckily, so are amazing people that walk out with animals each day hoping to make a forever match. More than 3,000 cats and dogs are adopted each year from the mid-town shelter. However, more help is still needed. That is why KREM 2 began the Pick of the Litter Kennel Cam. It’s a chance for you to log on during the day and see one of the featured dogs at Spokanimal. It’s not always the best picture (internet is tricky from within the shelter walls) but we wanted a way for you to connect and maybe find love.

The most common breed at the shelter is a Chihuahua or Chihuahua mix. Often, these animals will be brought in from kill shelters around the country. These dogs are flown in by non-profit rescue teams. Some of the dogs are found wandering the streets of Spokane. Others, are dropped off by human families that just can’t care for the dog or cat anymore. Regardless of how they come into the shelter we just wanted them to find a home. And maybe that’s with you. Maybe this dog in the Pick of the Litter Kennel Cam is perfect for your home and family. If not, that’s ok as well. We just invite you to visit the Kennel Cam as often as possible to share in the sweet face and brighten your day. And if a dog isn’t in the future maybe you can visit the cat room as well. We don’t have a camera there just yet but are working on it.

The Kennel Cam will only be on during regular business hours listed below. We need lots of natural light so you can see the dog. Also, there are so many ways to give to Spokanimal. The shelter is always in need of donations. That can be in the form of cash, food, toys, and volunteerism. In the meantime, sit back and enjoy our newest friend featured on the Pick of the Litter Kennel Cam. And remember, this could be the love of your life.

Visit in person:

710 N. Napa St.

Spokane, WA 99202

Open: Monday-Friday 11:00am—6:00pm

