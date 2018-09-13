SPOKANE, Wash. — Thirty-six dogs and a pot-bellied pig were adopted at KREM 2’s Bark in the Park event on Wednesday night.

Forty dogs were available for adoption at the event. Some of the dogs were transported to a shelter because they were too small or young to be adopted, including a little of two-week-old puppies and animals that needed further assessment.

Spokanimal believes the last few dogs may be adopted soon. KREM 2 will keep you up to date on those numbers.

The first 20 adoptions were free. The new families just needed to purchase a pet license.

