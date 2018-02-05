SPOKANE, Wash. – Lines were out the door at Spokanimal on Wednesday after the shelter was inundated with adoptable pets.

Wednesday morning, shelter representatives said they had more than 60 dogs ready for forever homes, and were expecting more to be delivered by the truckload Friday.

The shelter said they are working with a new rescue that is driving a truck of pets to Spokane and expected to arrive later this week on Friday.

Officials said by 3:30 p.m. they had adopted 20 of the 60 dogs out already. They said anyone who wants to donate is welcome to come by or people can volunteer to help out as well.

They said the community response has been incredible and wanted to thank Spokane for responding and being so generous.

