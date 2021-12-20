Spokane's Kitty Cantina wins $5,000 grant in Feline Foster Heroes contest

The coffeehouse received a $5,000 cash prize that will be used to help more animals at SpokAnimal shelter, and a $500 gift card to buy cat's food and supplies.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Kitty Cantina: Spokane's Cat Café won a $5,000 prize for SpokAnimal in a national contest.

It was among the top ten finalists for Greater Good Charities' annual Feline Foster Heroes Contest, which honors people in the community that open their homes and hearts to homeless cats and kittens.

Kitty Cantina is a feline sanctuary in Spokane that partners with SpokAnimal. It is owned by Justyn and Tori Cozza, and it gives rescue cats a luxury, cage-free environment as they wait to find their forever home. The cat café allows customers to grab a coffee and study or have a wine date with friends, all while snuggling homeless kitties.

The Cozzas have fostered over 50 kittens and Kitty Cantina has helped over 700 cats find forever homes since it opened in 2020.

The cat's café received a $5,000 cash grant that will be used to help more animals at SpokAnimal and a $500 gift card to buy food and supplies for the animal shelter.

The public chose the winner who was first nominated and then voted for their favorite Feline Foster Hero through a consumer vote contest that was open from December 6-17 at the Feline Foster website.