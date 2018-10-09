SPOKANE, Wash. — You may remember Sally, a registered service dog for a disabled veteran living in Spokane. There is a sad update to her story.

KREM 2 covered introduced Inland Northwest residents to Sally in February 2015 when Sally’s owner Seth Cole was not allowed to enter a Shadle-area Great Clips with his companion. Sally helps Seth Cole manage his seizures and post-traumatic stress disorder after he took a grenade to the head in Iraq almost ten years ago.

The Great Clips franchise owner said he was upset and disappointed by what happened, and store officials called the incident “a terrible mistake and misunderstanding.” The franchise owner said the stylist did not know Sally was a service dog.

Over the weekend, KREM 2 learned that six-year-old Sally has Lymphoma. The Coles decided it is in Sally’s best interest to put her down on Monday.

Sally has been an integral part of the Cole family since she was two years old and has been assisting Seth Cole for five years.

The Cole family has reached out to the community to help pay for Sally’s vet bills because they are so high. If you would like to help the Coles, you can head to their “Sally’s Final Battle” GoFundMe page.

