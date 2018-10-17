SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A Spokane Valley couple’s dog is going viral on Instagram in a post where she excitedly welcomes her dad home from work.

Opal is a 7-month-old Australian Shepherd that is blind and deaf due to a genetic disorder. Forrest Hutchings Bray and wife Christine adopted Opal from The Double J Dog Ranch in Hauser, Idaho, which takes in blind and deaf dogs.

In the video on the Lucy Pet Products Instagram page, Opal waits for her dad and gets excited when she smells his car pulling up to the house. The video has been viewed more than 380,000 times and has received almost 700 comments.

"It's the same thing she does every day when I come home. She paces and waits for me, and then she catches the smell, I think, of probably my exhaust or car or something like that, and then just starts doing leaps and bounds throughout the yard," Forrest Hutchings Bray said.

"I don't want to discourage anyone from taking on a blind or deaf dog thinking it's going to be that much more difficult," Forrest Hutchings Bray said.

The couple said the video has garnered more than 2 million views on various sites.

"I love it and I love how many people love her and I think she makes everyone smile," Christine Bray said.

You can find more of Opal and her parents on Instagram.

