SPOKANE, Wash. – A unique Spokane animal family is blowing up on social media.

Two golden retrievers named Watson and Kiko, Harry the cat and London the hedgehog are “traveling together as best friends" with their mom Jennifer Medrano, according to the @wat.ki Instagram account. The account currently boasts 465,000 followers.

Watson is an emotional support animal, Medrano said. She rescued Kiko from California and Harry from the Spokane Humane Society.

“He [Watson] actually turned out to help our rescue puppy Kiko. He had very bad anxiety when we got him. He was uncomfortable being in the house and he [Watson] helped him get through that,” Medrano said.

Watson and London are great friends but Harry and Kiko are a bit too scared to play with the hedgehog, Medrano said.

The family of five loves to explore the Inland Northwest and western Washington, and frequents Mount Spokane and spots near the Spokane River. The dogs and hedgehog are fans of the beach on the west side and in Oregon.

Medrano’s Instagram documentation of her pets started after she picked up a photography hobby. She said it was easier to focus on one subject so she chose Watson first.

“People loved seeing Watson and Kiko together. Once I added Harry and London, it became even more popular,” she said.

