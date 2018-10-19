SPOKANE, Wash. — A retired Spokane County Sheriff's Office K-9 has died after a long battle with seizures.

K-9 Laslo first spent the night in a veterinarian's office in early January, where he had four seizures. His seizures returned in March but he was eventually able to make it home.

In May, the four-legged retired officer was placed into a medically-induced coma when his seizures returned yet again.

Spokane County Sheriff’s Cpl. Jeff Thurman said Laslo passed around 3:15 a.m. on Friday. Laslo was 8 years old.

"There will be a piece of my heart always missing. To the best partner I ever had, R.I.P.," Thurman wrote on K-9 Laslo's Facebook page.

K-9 Laslo welcomed nine puppies about a year ago. His son Justice is set to follow in his footsteps.

RELATED: K-9 Laslo's son, Justice, looks to carry on crime-fighting family tradition

In 2017, K-9 Laslo retired after an incredible crime-fighting career. Thurman and his furry friend had taken down or assisted in the arrest of more than 470 suspects in less than four years on the job.

RELATED: K9 Laslo hangs up harness to become full time pet

RELATED: Local artist draws portrait of retired Spokane Co. K-9 Laslo and handler

© 2018 KREM