SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — The Spokane Humane Society is searching for a dog’s owner after their pet was ejected from a pickup truck in Spokane Valley.

Humane Society officials said the dog flew out of the back of a truck near Forker Road before somersaulting onto the side of the road. A man and his daughter stopped to pick up the dog after the driver did not stop.

Humane Society officials called Crime Check and SCRAPS. They said the dog looks like a Wirehaired Griffon or a similar shaggy pointer and it did not have a tag.

The dog appears to be OK apart from being shaken up by the incident, according to Humane Society officials.

If this is your dog, you can call SCRAPS to pick it up. Spokane Humane Society said they are not allowed to take in strays.

Spokane Humane Society also posted a reminder for dog owners on Facebook: "Please, please don't let your dog ride unrestrained in the back of your pickup truck!"

© 2018 KREM