MOSES LAKE, Wash. — A Moses Lake Police K-9 received a bullet and stab-proof vest thanks to a nonprofit’s donation.

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. provided the vest embroidered with the sentiment “Born to Love – Trained to Serve – Loyal Always" for K-9 Chief.

A nonprofit donated body armor for Moses Lake Police K-9 Chief. (Photo courtesy of Moses Lake Police Department)

The Massachusetts-based nonprofit’s mission is to provide bullet and stab protective vests and others assistance for law enforcement dogs throughout the U.S. It was established in 2009 and has since provided more than 3,100 protective bests in 50 states at a value of $5.7 million.

Moses Lake Police officials said the donation to provide one protective vest for a law enforcement K-9 is $950, and each vest has a value between $1,744 and $2,283.

“The outpouring of support for the department’s K9 program has been overwhelming and the Moses Lake Police Department would like to thank all citizens, businesses and partners, such as Vested Interest, for their continued support,” the police department wrote on Facebook.

