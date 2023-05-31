Parks and Rec holding meeting over design of new dog park in North Spokane

The workshop will begin at 6 p.m. at Cooper Elementary. Participants will be asked to weigh in on their preferences and rank the desired amenities they would like.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The City of Spokane recently announced that a dog park will be coming to the city. Now officials are holding a workshop on Tuesday evening so residents can review design concepts and share feedback.

Tuesday’s workshop will begin at 6 p.m. at Cooper Elementary. Workshop participants will be asked to weigh in on their preferences and rank the desired amenities they would like to see in the dog park. The 8-acre park will be located along Upriver Drive in northeast Spokane, near Beacon Hill and Minnehaha.

According to Parks and Rec, the designs that will be shared include strategies to promote safety and reduce impact to neighbors and the environment. Spokane’s Parks and Rec Director, Garrett Jones said, “We’re reaching back out into the neighborhoods, we’re reaching back out into the community and having that dialogue. That next big step in renovating our neighborhood parks, community parks and special attractions like dog parks.”

The city says the location that was chosen for the park ranked as the #2 most suitable location citywide. They added that it will encompass less than 2% of the natural land in Beacon Hill, an area whose publicly owned natural land has doubled to 500 acres in the past year from acquisitions in Phase I of the Make Beacon Hill Public project.

The timeline for construction will depend upon permitting requirements but may be completed before the end of the year.

The dog park will take the place of the unofficial South Hill dog park that was removed to make way for the new Peperzak Middle School. Spokane Public Schools is funding the construction of the new community dog park.