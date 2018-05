SANDPOINT, Idaho – Two ospreys are waiting for their eggs to hatch in Sandpoint and it is all being streamed live online!

Sandpoint Online, with City of Sandpoint and Janie Veltkamp from Birds of Prey Northwest, has a live stream that can be viewed here.

This year’s couple has been industrious and already laid two eggs. Chris Bessler, from Keokee which runs Sandpoint Online, said there might be a third egg on the way.

Bessler said they expect the eggs to hatch in late May.

© 2018 KREM