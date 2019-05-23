SPOKANE, Wash. — Horses are returning to Spokane city parks next month.

Spokane C.O.P.S., a nonprofit providing crime prevention education and public safety education, started the Mounted Patrol unit last year.

The Spokane Police Department had a Mounted Patrol unit dating back to the early 1900s when Spokane first became an incorporated city, according to Mounted Patrol unit president Traci Ponto. The unit had a drill team made up of officers who rode at city events like parade.

In 1998, the Mounted Patrol unit ended due to lack of personnel.

The horses’ first day on the job this year is June 1, with appearances at Mission, Hays, Harmon, Coeur d’Alene and Comstock Parks.

Other parks where the horses will make weekend appearances through Aug. 25 include Cannon, Audubon, Chief Garry, Underhill, Liberty and Manito Parks. A full schedule is available on the Spokane C.O.P.S. website.

Last year, Ponto told KREM that the Mounted Patrol unit is aimed at bringing the community together while simultaneously working to prevent crime. Volunteers will carry brochures on vehicle prowling and burglary, and carry junior badge stickers for children.

Those who are interested in volunteering must own or have access to a horse and commit to at least 20 hours annually.

RELATED: Mounted patrol kicks off in Spokane

RELATED: Spokane mounted patrol unit holds fundraiser to expand program