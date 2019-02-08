SPOKANE, Wash. — This weekend is a cat lover’s dream in Downtown Spokane.

The Maine Event is hosting “Hot August – Cool Cats” at the DoubleTree on North Spokane Falls Court Friday through Sunday. The show is a regional show for The International Cat Association.

Exhibitors are coming from all over the country to take part. Organizers said you’ll see types of cats you’ve never seen before. Some cats will also be up for adoption.

On Friday, the show runs from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. On Saturday and Sunday, it runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets are $8 for adults and free for children under 5, if you buy online. Tickets are $10 at the door.

Friday’s event will showcase cats of the forest. This includes Maine Coons, Norwegian Forest Cats, Siberian, Kurilian Bobtail and Pixiebob cats. The felines will also take part in an agility course. The fastest cats will win prizes.

All breeds of cats will take part in the events on Saturday and Sunday. The Best of the Best Awards will be given out Sunday at 5 p.m.

The last cat show in Spokane was in February 2016. It was the first one in 15 years.

