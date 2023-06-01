Dogs helping enhance mental health in the Coeur d'Alene School District

Through the facility dog program, the mental health team and the handlers seek to strengthen the human-animal bond among the students.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — A pilot program that began with one pup has grown to a pack of four professional facility dogs trained to elevate educational environments and enhance mental health in the Coeur d'Alene School District.

The founding canine, a sweet-natured, black-and-white Bernedoodle named Blue, was introduced at Winton Elementary in 2019. In late December 2022, Atlas Elementary was introduced to building secretary Christine Barber's mini goldendoodle Lulu.

“She loves the kids,” Barber said May 23 while Lulu was visiting the school.

The district officially formed a facility dog policy and a K-9 committee in late 2022 to oversee facility dog use. Now, goldendoodle Charlie and Bernese mountain dog Journey also offer services, via their handlers, Atlas Elementary counselor Desi Bahr and Coeur d'Alene High parent volunteer Connie Anderson, respectively.

“To me, they bridge the gap,” said Blue's handler, Erin Duncan, who works at several schools in the district as a mental health counselor.

To read the full story, visit our news partner the Coeur d'Alene Press.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

DOWNLOAD THE KREM SMARTPHONE APP

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.