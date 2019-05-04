Editor's note: Above video features a Missouri puppy who contracted parvo

SPOKANE, Wash. — At least five puppies adopted out by Spokanimal at the Northwest Pet Expo on March 30 contracted parvo, according to executive director Dori Peck.

The dogs have received treatment from a veterinarian, Peck said. She did not specify the breeds of the dogs.

The “dog house” area of Spokanimal is closed to the public and volunteers until April 15 out of an abundance of caution, Peck said. Staff are working to sterilize the area.

Dogs housed at Spokanimal will not be allowed outside for walks or play time.

Kitty City and the thrift store remain open and volunteers can help in those areas.

Peck said none of the dogs have died of parvo and the Pet Expo was not responsible for the illness.

Spokanimal is working with the Spokane County Fairgrounds to sterilize the area and everyone who brought a dog to the Pet Expo has been notified, she added.

Peck said dog owners whose pets are vaccinated should not have to worry about parvo.

Parvo can be deadly and strikes young puppies who have not been vaccinated. Symptoms include bloody diarrhea, vomiting, dehydration, lethargy and loss of appetite.