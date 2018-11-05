COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho – Pet owners and their dogs will gather in downtown Coeur d’Alene this weekend for the 10th annual “Dog d’Alene” event.

Hosted by the Coeur d’Alene Downtown Association, humans can peruse through booths of all things dog, and stick around for their “Doxie Dash” on Saturday.

There will also be contests for the best costumes, tricks and tallest/shortest dogs.

Pet owners will also be able to test their dogs to see if they are considered a "good citizen."

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

All of the profits raised on Saturday will be donated to shelters and rescues in the Coeur d’Alene area.

