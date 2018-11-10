SPOKANE, Wash. — You have probably heard the old superstition that you will have bad luck if a black cat crosses your path.

That was a long time ago and now some newer things are being said about black cats.

Cameron is an 8-year-old black cat currently living at the Spokane Humane Society. Like other black cats, he falls under a special category. He is the subject of both Halloween and many cultural superstitions.

According to PETCO.com, several cultures view black cats as being felines that bring good luck. This includes Egypt, England, Ireland, Japan and Russia to name a few countries.

In fact, black cats are popular at the Spokane Humane Society.

“There are people who really enjoy black cats and they come here specifically looking for a black cat because they like the licorice nose and the yellow eyes or the blue eyes that they sometimes have,” said Pia Hallenberg, development director with the Spokane Humane Society.

“I asked some of my friends who have black cats and they're just like, 'Oh, they are the sweetest. They're the nicest and they all need homes,’” she said.

If you are looking to adopt a cute black cat, Cameron is looking for a home. But the Spokane Humane Society also has plenty of other cats that are also hoping to find a family.

For more information on how to adopt pets from the Spokane Humane Society, you can visit their website.



