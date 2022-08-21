Spokane Humane Society takes in 25 beagles

The beagles are only a few of about 4,000 dogs saved from inhumane conditions.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Humane Society took in 25 beagles while SpokAnimal took in an additional 16 this weekend after a nationwide rescue operation.

The beagles are part of the 4,000 puppies saved from a Virginia breeding facility.

WUSA reported on the Envigo breeding and research facility in Cumberland, Virginia. The company had been contracted to breed dogs for animal testing and experimentation under inhumane and cruel conditions.

After the story broke, a judge called for the dogs to be removed from the facility and into shelters to find new forever homes.

The rescued beagles have been sent to shelters all over the country and are helping with the relief efforts. The Spokane Humane Society welcomed 25 of them into their shelter on Saturday, where they'll be treated and prepared for a forever home.

In a press release, the Spokane Humane Society said, “This is a costly undertaking and we urgently need your support to help us cover the costs of transporting, caring for and finding homes for these dogs as quickly as possible.”

