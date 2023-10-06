ASPCA and Subaru grant fuels Spokanimal efforts to aid animals

This is Subaru's fifteenth year partnering with ASCPA for the annual Subaru Share the Love Event, dedicated to the company's pet initiative.

SPOKANE, Wash. — SpokAnimal received a grant aimed at helping their pets during October's Subaru Loves Pets initiatives. The grant money will help the animal shelter prep animals for a special adoption event hosted at the Subaru of Spokane.

The dealership is also hosting a month-long "Stuff the Subaru with Pet Supplies," drive where people can donate wish list supplies.

“In addition to the grant, Subaru of Spokane is donating $100 for the first 31 pets adopted from our shelter in October, so we hope people will plan on joining us for the adoption event. This extra support from the dealership is important because it helps us cover the cost of care for other shelter pets in need,” said SpokAnimal executive director, Dori Peck.

“We’re also inviting the public to celebrate National Make A Dog’s Day on October 22 too. That’s a day created by Subaru to encourage all dog-lovers to do something special for their dog and we’ll be ensuring our shelter dogs get a special treat to celebrate.”

This is Subaru's fifteenth year partnering with ASCPA for the annual Subaru Share the Love Event, dedicated to the company's pet initiative.

