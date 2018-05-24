A lot of us have been there, especially this time of year: battling allergies. But that isn't always just the case for humans. A local veterinarian said our pets could also be suffering for the same reason you are.

According to Dr. Greg Benoit at the SouthCare Animal Medical Center, on a normal day their vet facility could see up to three pets coming in for allergies. He also said a peak during this time of year is not uncommon.

However, what can you do? You probably won't stop walking your pet because there is too much pollen in the air.

Dr. Benoit said what you should do, is first look for symptoms.

"Where we might get puffy eyes, and a runny nose and an itchy threat, our pets most often will have redness of the skin, itchy skin, ears flare up," said Dr. Benoit. "With our regular patients we know who to predict, who predictably in the spring time during this time of year, is going to have an outbreak or flare of it."

According to the Veterinary Information Network, if dogs are scratching, licking, chewing or rubbing their paws, face or backside, your dog may have an allergy.

Dr. Benoit said seasonal allergens are more commonly diagnosed based on past history, clinical signs and discussions with pet owners.

He also said you can find medication at your local vet once your dog is diagnosed.

If your pet has an allergy and you don't get your animal treated, itching can lead to infections which can lead to more serious medical issues.

Cats can also have seasonal allergies, but it is more common among dogs.

