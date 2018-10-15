STEVENS COUNTY, Wash. — Seventeen dogs that were rescued from illegal puppy mills in Stevens County are up for adoption at the Everett Animal Shelter.

The Everett shelter took in 40 dogs from two Stevens County puppy mills at the beginning of October, including a few moms and puppies, adults, and about a dozen senior dogs.

PREVIOUS: Hundreds of dogs can be adopted soon after illegal puppy mill bust in Stevens Co.

The dogs have spent the last few weeks being evaluated and undergoing medical testing before they were ready to find their forever homes.

The 17 dogs are a mix of short- and long-haired chihuahuas. Their profiles can be viewed online, and you can apply online or in person. They will be adopted by appointment only.

The shelter warned that the dogs are under-socialized, and it will take a lot of time and patience to gain the dogs’ trust and help them adjust. Prospective owners should expect issues, such as potty training, barking, snapping, and mounting.

Pasado’s Safe Haven in Monroe also took in 51 dogs from the Stevens County puppy mills. Some of those dogs are available to foster or adopt, according to Pasado’s website.

Overall, 255 dogs in various states of medical distress were rescued from puppy mills in Nine Mile Falls and Ford, Washington. About 100 of them went to five animal rescues in Western Washington.

The dogs, which were being wrongfully sold online, are part of an ongoing case against the breeders, according to Pasado’s Safe Haven.

© 2018 KING