Man pulled from Spokane River near Boulder Beach, condition unknown

The call came in just after 3 p.m. for a swimmer in distress in the Spokane River near Boulder Beach along East Upriver Drive.
SPOKANE, Wash. —

SPOKANE, Wash. — Emergency crews pulled a man from the Spokane River in East Spokane on Tuesday afternoon.

According to Spokane County Sheriff’s Spokesperson Mark Gregory, the call came in just after 3 p.m. for a swimmer in distress in the Spokane River near Boulder Beach along East Upriver Drive.

Emergency crews were able to respond and get the man out of the water, Gregory said. He said crews were “working on” the man but it was unclear what kind of care they were receiving. It was unclear if the man was conscious and alert.

Gregory said traffic in the area is backed up.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.  

