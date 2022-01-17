Person of interest identified in fatal hit-and-run of 12-year-old near Tacoma

Two 12-year-old female pedestrians were involved in the crash.

TACOMA, Wash. — A person of interest has been identified in connection to the hit-and-run over the weekend that killed a 12-year-old girl in Midland.

The person is seen getting out of the truck involved in the crash at a local gas station, after it was reportedly stolen on Saturday.

The person arrived at 8401 Canyon Road East alone around 7:23 a.m. He purchased a few snacks, paid with cash and left.

Two 12-year-old girls, identified as Immaculee Goldade and Kathleen Olson, were struck by a flatbed truck on 14th Street East near 14th Avenue Ct. East while they were walking home. Immaculee was killed.

The Pierce County Sheriff's Department tweeted about the crash just before 12:30 p.m.

Neighbors in the area said that speed through the area is an issue.

"I think he gets what he gets if they find him. Plain and simple. It's like, you don't do that," said Wendy Borg, who lives nearby.

The vehicle was recovered Saturday evening.

PCSD did not share details on where the vehicle was recovered, adding that deputies will continue to work on identifying the suspect.

Person of interest in fatal hit-and-run near Midland 1/3

2/3

3/3 1 / 3

The two girls were friends since birth. Kathleen's mother, Rachel Olson, said the last thing her daughter remembers before being hit was holding hands with Immaculee and her friend saying "we're almost home."

Kathleen was treated at the hospital and released. She is expected to make a full recovery.

On Monday, a vigil was held for Immaculee.

"This is just so beautiful, in this dark tragic time for us," her mother, Amber, said. "Thank you for supporting us and wrapping your arms and lifting us up in prayer."