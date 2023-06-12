Person in critical condition after being hit by car on N. Division, Spokane police investigating

According to the Spokane Police Department, Major Crimes units are on scene investigating the incident. The driver of the car is cooperating with police.

SPOKANE, Wash. — A person has been sent to the hospital in critical condition after being hit by a car on North Division Street in Spokane. The crash happened between Francis Ave. and Lincoln Road late Monday night.

When first responders arrived to the scene they began life-saving measures on the victim. KREM 2 followed up on the victim and found they are still in critical condition in the hospital.

According to the Spokane Police Department, Major Crimes units responded to the scene and are investigating the incident. The driver of the car is cooperating with police.

Police say they do not believe alcohol was involved.

