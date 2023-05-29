Unidentified body found in Clearwater River

The man found has medium-length brown hair and a red beard, is 6 foot and weighs about 250 pounds.

NEZ PERCE, Idaho — The Nez Perce County Sheriff's Office (NPCSO) needs help identifying a body found in the Clearwater River.

According to the NPCSO, deputies were dispatched after a body was found in the river near Gibbs Eddy. The man found has medium-length brown hair and a red beard, is 6 foot and weighs about 250 pounds.

NPCSO also said the man has two tattoos, one on his right shoulder, and another on his right calf.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Wendy King at NPCSO at (208) 799-3131.

